Let’s Fish Like MADD

Fishin’ With Brycin

Like fishing tournaments? What is MADD? MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is an organization that was founded by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver.

MADD is holding a fishing tournament to try to spread awareness about driving and operating boats while intoxicated. They educate to help prevent fatal car and boating accidents. Proceeds from this tournament will help the MADD organization in their journey to educate the public about the devastating effects of drinking and driving.

Saturday October 26, 2024, Inshore Slam tournament. Snook, Redfish and Trout Total inches. All Catch and Release. Fish Pictures will be uploaded to the Ifish Tournament App. Honor Start , anywhere in Lee County Waters,7:00am. Lines out at 4:00pm

Awards Ceremony to be held at Snug Harbor Waterfront Restaurant at 7:00pm

Captains meeting, Mandatory Friday October 25 at Snug Harbor Waterfront Restaurant, 645 San Carlos Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931. One person from each team must attend. The captain meeting starts at 6:30

1st through 3rd place cash prizes with Opportunities for Calcuttas!

Largest Snook

Largest Redfish

Largest Trout

Mystery Fish to be announced at the Captains Meeting. Come have fun and support a great cause. Sponsorship opportunities available, Donations greatly appreciated. For more Fish Like Madd 2024 info and registration go to www. Madd.org/FLM

See you all on the water!

Follow my adventures on Instagram @fishinwithbrycin