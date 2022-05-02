Life On The Trail With Kristine Fischer

Those familiar with kayak bass tournaments have likely heard the name Kristine Fischer. She’s a driven angler from Weeping Water, Nebraska, who dropped out of the rat race a few years ago to hit the road and fish kayak tournaments.

Since 2017, she’s proven she’s a lot more than just a breath of fresh air in a male-dominated sport. Fischer has amassed a strong resume from top national tournament trails like KBF, Hobie B.O.S. and B.A.S.S. In 81 tournaments, she’s tallied five first-place victories and fished her way to top-10 finishes 27 times.

Along the way, she’s picked up major sponsors like Tincup Whiskey, Hobie Fishing, Z-Man, PLANO, Hobie Eyewear, AFTCO, Omnia, CalCoast Fishing, Dakota Lithium batteries and Torqeedo. These sponsorships allow her to make a living as a professional kayak angler. And while she doesn’t deny her blonde hair and big smile have helped, the 33-year-old said it also drives her to build on her reputation as one of the fiercest competitors on the circuit.

Here’s a little Q&A with Kristine Fischer:

Q: What led you to become a professional kayak angler?

KF: My biggest fear has always been leading a life that lacked purpose and didn’t allow me to grow as a person. I’ve always craved adventure in some capacity and fully believe in the importance of submersing yourself in the wilderness as often as possible. To me, routines and having everything planned out can become mundane and almost robs us of spontaneity and ability to live in the moment. Being a full-time angler was a natural fit, given my love for fishing and my competitive nature.

Q: What’s the lifestyle on the road?

KF: The Internet has a funny way of romanticizing road life. In reality, it’s hardly romantic. Replace sunsets wrapped in fuzzy blankets and barefoot nights by the fire with lights strung in the trees and drone shots of the RV rolling down a picturesque Route 66 with flat tires. Living on the road is 10-second cold showers, eating cans of gas-station beef ravioli with your fingers and praying you get to the next gas station before the truck runs out of fuel. It’s wrapping up a tournament in the Carolinas, knowing you’ve got one day to make it to west Texas.

It’s utter chaos. Something always seems to go wrong at the most inconvenient time. It’s little sleep, a gas-station diet and pushing yourself to the limits in every capacity.

Despite all that, there’s something about the road that lights my soul. I’ve always found the most joy in those moments of chaos. The best memories are made when everything goes south. I mean, the family camping trips etched on your mind are the ones when gale-force winds destroyed the camp and raccoons stole the last bag of marshmallows. Life is what you make of it, whether it is on the road or at the end of a cul-de-sac. It’s all about your disposition.

Q: Tell us about being a successful woman in a male-dominated industry.

KF: Successful women in fishing are a rarity, and therefore it’s much easier to get noticed. That fact has never sat well with me. I’m the type of person who needs to know I’m absolutely earning opportunities and that they aren’t coming to me simply because I’m a female with a big smile and blonde hair. I wanted to be recognized as a talented angler who is capable of winning any tournament on any given day. I set my sights on that.

The sport is inundated with people who pose as anglers to take advantage of the industry. I’ve had to work to overcome negative stereotypes associated with women in the sport. Over the years, it’s gotten easier. The ability to record my tournaments has helped prove that I’m the “real deal.”

Q: What are your goals for the 2022 season and into the future?

KF: I’m gunning for AOY in the Hobie series, and I want to make “The TEN” for KBF. Future goals: qualifying for the Bassmaster Elites certainly has lingered on my mind. It’s a lofty goal, but I always appreciate a good challenge.

Keep up with Kristine Fischer and her life on the tournament trail at her YouTube channel and through Facebook @kristinefischerfishing and Instagram @midwestfishergal.