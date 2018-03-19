I Like It When You Talk Turkey To Me By: Misty Wells

Turkey season is quickly approaching; these are some dos and don’ts.

We read a lot about ways to land a gobbler, but there are some common mistakes that hunters make that change the game. Don’t choose a weak spot to sit, a place that makes it difficult for the turkey to reach you. If your turkey has to cross a river, creek bed or make it through some thickets, there is a good chance he isn’t going to show. Put yourself in his tracks, would you go that way or would you choose an easier route? You can call all you want but sometimes they are going to stop dead in their tracks in front of obstacles.

You also need to think about blending in; a huge mistake that hunters make is not making themselves invisible. Position yourself to stay out of the sunlight, move into the shadows and create some type of fortress around you with some broken branches, their eyesight is very keen.

I have the best turkey callers on my radio show and they always caution against overcalling. Think about it like this, if you really like a girl or guy but you call them 10 times a day, you’re not going to land that bird either.

You also need to have a few different types of calls as well, don’t be a one trick pony. You don’t know the type of hen your gobbler is going after that day; she may be sweet and low or high pitched and fast. The only way you are going to get better at your calls is to practice, sit around with your buddies and bust out some calls over a few colds ones, that’s how I do it.

You might be hearing a turkey all morning, but he won’t seem to come your way. As a result you decide to walk and stalk. I’m not saying to never do that, but you better be sure the time is right and you have judged your distance correctly. Think about it like this, a turkey’s eye sight is just like a deer’s nose and if you push too fast you are going to get busted. Remember the things that you did when you landed that elusive bird and some of the things you did when you did not bring home the prize to make every hunt even better.

Misty Wells is the host of the “Let’s take it Outside” TV show and national radio show. She is a professional outdoor writer and adventure tournament director and guide for fishing and hunting trips. She is also the founder of “A Reel Future”, a non-profit organization devoted to sharing knowledge and passion of fishing and the great outdoors with foster kids statewide.

