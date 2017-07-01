Live Baits For Big Seatrout

By Joe Balog:

One of the most prolific inshore species available to anglers on any coast, spotted seatrout come in two varieties: eaters and gators. Eater trout—those measuring in the 15-inch range—are extremely popular, due to their affinity to gather in big schools and chase down lures. Gator trout, however, are a whole different ballgame.

Targeting big trout requires a different approach. Most resources suggest moderate-sized artificial lures, like imitation shrimp, for seatrout of any size. Yet, on numerous occasions, I’ve had big gators run down and attempt to swallow smaller trout while I’ve reeled them in.

As seatrout grow larger, their diets shift from small crustaceans to almost exclusively fish—the bigger the better. Live baits are my preference for targeting big fish. Mullet are a favorite, as are pinfish and croakers.

With big baits in the livewell, it’s time to find gator water. While it’s common to find schools of smaller trout in deeper channels adjacent to shallow flats, trophy trout spend more time around subtle depressions and breaks. If you’re catching large numbers of eaters, a change of areas is usually required to find gators.

Most of my fishing is done in super-skinny water in heavily pressured areas with tough fish. Fishing these small, shallow areas requires stealth and patience. For big trout, I move into an area as quietly as possible, put the Talon down, and wait.

As things settle down, it’s important to assess the area. Flooded oyster bars or current-swept mangroves are always worth a shot but don’t overlook inconspicuous spots. If an area is relatively shallow, with one washout or depression that’s just a foot deeper than everything else, that spot can be key, especially at low tide.

Before the first cast is made, it’s important to select a proper tackle.Line and hook size should be greater than what’s considered routine. With a mainline of 20-pound braid, I attach a long leader of 25-pound test fluorocarbon. It’s my only hope against razor-sharp oyster bars. I tie on a 5/0 to 7/0 VMC circle hook that’s super strong. A small float helps keep track of a hard-swimming mullet.

It’s important to lob baits delicately toward the target. However, once a fish is hooked, any delicacy is tossed aside, as big inshore fish don’t play nice. Here, the proper rod becomes key to the equation. I like St. Croix’s Mojo Inshore rods for gator trout hunting. These rods are workhorses, covered in a double layer of finishing cure and backed by a five-year warranty. But durability doesn’t come at the sacrifice of quality. Mojo Inshore models are built from SCII graphite and contain hardcore components. Longer models aid in casting, hooksets and moving big fish away from cover; the 7’6” medium-heavy is perfect.

Once your trophy trout is boat-side, be sure to handle it carefully. Summertime water temperatures leave these fish compromised after a fight. Giant spotted trout are rare and always females; to release them in a healthy state ensures a future for us all.