Live Capturing Nuisance Alligators

By Wayne Nichols

I am an alligator hunting guide, and a big part of what I do is manage alligator numbers on private lands, such as ranches, farms, golf courses, private subdivisions, mobile home parks, etc. What most people see is the hunting and killing part of what we do as guides, but there’s a whole other side most people don’t get to see or even know about… live capturing of alligators!

While live capturing these big toothy critters can be extremely dangerous, it is very necessary. I have to trust my crew with my life, literally. Most alligators, big and small, want to avoid people in general. But when one loses its fear of man from being fed, takes up residence on a farm, ranch, or any other property, they need to be removed. They don’t always have to be killed.

Most people don’t want to see the big golf course or neighborhood alligator killed, and I don’t blame them at all. I actually agree with them completely. Alligators are a huge part of Florida and our ecosystem. They need to be managed and preserved. When I get these types of calls, I start getting excited. You never know what you’re fixing to get into!

Recently I had a rancher with a big problem, and I do mean BIG! He had a giant gator he had seen for years that was never a problem. But the 12-foot-plus gator had moved into an area where it was a threat to livestock and people.

The rancher needed the gator removed, but he didn’t want to see that big alligator killed. I told him that wasn’t a problem at all. I called my crew, and off we went.

It didn’t take long at all to locate that big alligator. But it definitely wasn’t willing to cooperate. After an hour-long fight, some broken lines, several bent-out hooks and a few real intense moments, we got a noose on his jaws and a few ropes around him. That was the “easy” part.

I’m not real fond of jumping into the mud and water onto the back something that can kill a man in a split second, but someone has to do it. Call it a job perk! Once on board, I pushed the gator’s head down, secured its jaws with my hands, and we got its mouth taped up and legs tied. We loaded it in the truck and took it to a preserve with no hunting. We released it to live out its days breeding and keeping the population going. Happy gator!

We do a lot of live capture and relocation at Red Eye Safaris. It’s pretty rewarding to know you’re part of something more than just the hunting side of the industry.

