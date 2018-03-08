L.L.Bean Ultimate Fishing Shirt

L.L.Bean recently introduced its new Ultimate Fishing Shirt, and it’s exactly what you need for a long day on the flats or a wade trip up your favorite stream.

The Ultimate Fishing Shirt is a technical fishing shirt, thoughtfully designed with a combination of fabrics for ease of movement, comfort and durability. It looks good and keeps you dry with moisture-wicking fabrics, but what makes it the Ultimate Fishing Shirt is its ability to provide protection from both biting insects and the sun’s harmful rays.

With UPF 50+ sun protection and No Fly Zone technology to repel insects, this shirt eliminates two of the most prominent factors that lead to discomfort on the water. It features four chest pockets to hold essential gear, it can be worn tucked or untucked, the sleeves can be rolled up and secured, and an extended collar unrolls from hidden snaps to provide added protection from the sun.

The slightly fitted design offers a relaxed fit through the chest and sleeve, with a slightly slimmer waist to both look good and provide for unhindered movement. The Ultimate Fishing Shirt is available in Dusty Sage, Marine Blue, and Graystone colors.

