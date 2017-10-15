Llebroc Game Changer – Ultimate Marine Shock-Mitigating Seating

After many years of looking and trying to develop a shock-mitigating system that will work and doesn’t cost an exorbitant amount, Llebroc Industries teamed up with Shockwave to create the perfect system for shock-reducing marine seating. The Game Changer is the ultimate shock seat.

The S5 military-grade shock mitigation system is the real thing, and boat owners owe it to their backs to check out this product. By combining the finest-riding seat on the market with the finest-riding shock-mediating system out there, Llebroc has brought to market the solution to rough seas at an affordable price.

Whether it’s helm seats, benches or bass-boat seats, Llebroc is already renowned for producing the most functional and comfortable marine seats on the market. Every Llebroc chair features rugged durability, extraordinary comfort, functional design, an impressive set of standard features and, perhaps best of all, an affordable price. With a wide variety of different chair styles and many available custom features, customers can create the exact chair they want with the assurance they are getting the highest-quality seat available.

Shockwave’s shock-mitigating suspension has won more military awards after extensive review than any other manufacturer. The Game Changer is a combination that will allow you to fish longer and harder.

Your ride can be completely customized with the S5 system. Dual dampener controls allow for adjustment of the suspension to make the ride harder or softer and dictate how fast the unit rebounds. An air pump provides additional control, allowing the system to be customized based on the weight of the person sitting in the chair.

When you’re ready to experience the most comfortable, smoothest riding helm chair available, check out the Game Changer.



For more information and to see all the different products Llebroc has to offer, go to www.llebroc.com.