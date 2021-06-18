Lloyd’s best catch

caught this 17 1/2 lbs. Smapper in 25 Miles out of Cape Canaveral, Fl.

We were on charter boat out of Cape Canaverl Fl. about 25 miles out. Towards end of our Fishing day we had to wrap things up when

Lloyd got a bite!! He started fighting for his Fish as we heard the announcement to bring all lines in. Luckily Lloyd landed his Fish. A beautiful Snapper. He was told he won the prize for catching the biggest Fish. 5 minutes before we got to shore he was told someone else caught 1/2 a lbs. heavier Fish on the other side of the boat. The winner shared some of the prize money with Lloyd. Lloyd was excited to catch a Fish that size as this was his first biggest catch.