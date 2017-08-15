Lobster Hunting: 5 Tips for Success

Come Aug. 6, SCUBA divers, snorkelers and free divers will hit the water with bug-grabbing tools in hand for the start of the 2017 lobster season! Lobstering offers water-lovers the chance to take home a tasty meal, all while having fun in the south Florida sunshine. This year, keep these tips and tricks in mind as you search for these succulent crustaceans on our local reefs.

Whether you are a seasoned pro or a new diver about to experience lobster season for the first time, following these key points will help ensure that you keep the reef healthy and undamaged so it remains a great habitat for future generations of lobster.

Choose the right tools: Every diver has their own unique lobster hunting setup, from nets and “tickle sticks” to snares. Since personal preference varies, it’s best to stop by your local dive shop—like Pura Vida Divers, on Singer Island, Palm Beach County, Fla., and talk to the staff about the benefits of each method. Remember, every diver looking for lobster should also carry a gauge, and we recommend bringing along a sturdy mesh bag with a one-way opening to hold your catch. Know the laws: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) enforces a few guidelines that help protect spiny lobster populations. Every SCUBA diver hunting for lobster must hold a valid saltwater fishing license, with a crawfish permit. You can purchase these licenses by visiting the FWC’s website at www.myfwc.com. Measure your catch: To properly measure whether or not a lobster is within catch limits, place the inside edge of your gauge firmly between its eyes. Ensure that the lobster’s carapace (the top part of its shell) extends past the 3-inch mark of the gauge. If you are unsure how to measure a lobster, stop by the local dive shop for a lesson. Perfect your skills: Lobster season offers divers a great reason to brush up on their underwater skills. Maintaining good buoyancy, watching for potentially harmful animals like scorpion fish, and knowing how to use your equipment to best snare a lobster will help keep you safe and ensure our reefs stay healthy and thriving. Need to brush up on your dive or buoyancy skills before hitting the water? Set up a refresher or a specialty class with your local dive shop. Stay within catch limits: Perhaps the most important thing to remember during the lobster season is that hunting responsibly will allow us to continue enjoying the fun of the catch for generations to come. Throughout most of south Florida, recreational divers are limited to a catch of six lobster per person per day. Be sure to check local guidelines, as limits may vary by county

Lobster season runs in Florida from Aug. 6 through March 31. Remember that Pura Vida Divers is dedicated to helping you have fun, stay safe, and take home an awesome catch!

Pura Vida Divers is located at 2513 Beach Court, Singer Island, FL 33404. Visit their website www.PuraVidaDivers.com or call 561-840-8750.