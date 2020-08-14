Lobster Salad with Mango (for two)

2 large frozen lobsters

3 medium mangos (1 very ripe)

4 tablespoons (about) Mayonnaise

4 tablespoons (about) Buttermilk

Lemon juice

Lettuce of your choice

Diced celery

Peal the mangos. Cut into bite sized chunks. Puree about ½the very ripe mango in small food processor. If the puree is not very sweet, add a bit of honey. For dressing, blend the mayonnaise and the buttermilk in a small bowl. Add mango puree to taste. Add lemon juice, a few drops at a time, to taste. Set aside. Broil lobsters until done. Let cool and remove from shell. Cut into bite sized pieces. Divide lettuce and celery between two plates and drizzle with dressing. Add red onion if using. Add lobster and mango to plates and drizzle with more mango puree. Savor every bite of this delicious decadence.