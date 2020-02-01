Local Business Spotlight: Port 32 Tierra Verde and Port 32 Tampa

Driven by a desire to elevate the recreational boating experience, PORT 32 is a collection of marinas which offer great locations, settings and experiences giving boaters more of what they want and less of what they don’t. PORT 32 offers more storage options for large vessels, both in-water and dry storage, on-site maintenance, boat sales, ship’s stores that offer food & beverage, marine supplies, gear and apparel. Together, these benefits combine to create vibrant, successful waterfronts that serve the communities now and in the future. We are always ahead of the current.

Our two Gulf Coast marinas, PORT 32 Tampa and PORT 32 Tierra Verde, are ideally located for exceptional boating and entertainment experiences. Both offer easy access to both Tampa and St. Petersburg, and are just minutes from prime fishing grounds. PORT 32 Tampa is located near the mouth of Old Tampa Bay. PORT 32 Tierra Verde is located just off Pinellas Bayway on the island of Tierra Verde. Both locations feature waterfront dining and outdoor bar areas. Additionally, PORT 32 Tierra Verde is a resort-style marina with a pool, restaurant and hotel all on-site.

PORT 32’s goal is to enhance your boating experience. PORT 32 customers are able to avoid the long lines at boat ramps, boat ramp fees and the need to own a large tow vehicle. You can call ahead and have your vessel placed in the water, fueled and ready to go with drinks and ice in the cooler, if requested. When finished, you need only leave the boat at the dock and our staff will rinse it down, flush the engine and return your boat to is its dry storage space. PORT 32 is your valet on the water, taking the hassle out of boating.