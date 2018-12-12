Local Flavor – December 2018

By Phil Wolf

My How Time Flies!!!

2019 is already upon us, where did 2018 go. I often repeat the old adage, the older you get the faster they go bye. Just had that conversation with my youngest son who just turned the big 33! He just mentioned that it seems like just yesterday he was leaving High School and starting EMT School to become a local Firefighter – Paramedic-first responder. He just started his 15th year as a local Firefighter for the City of Oviedo. In just a few short months I will have owned the Greater Orlando Edition of Coastal Angler Magazine for 7 years now. I cannot thank the local support we were given by the restaurant advertisers who welcomed us with open arms and continue to support our local fishing community and circle of friends here in the Central Florida Orlando area.

If you have not visited one of the restaurants that advertise with us then you, your family and friends are completely missing the boat. Boston’s Fish House located in Winter Park, 2 blocks east of S.R. 436 on Aloma Avenue has their fresh seafood flown in daily from the Boston and the New England marketplace. The freshest fish, shrimp, clams and Maine lobster at prices that won’t break the bank. Give them a try and you will not be disappointed!

Fish On Fire on the south end of town very close to the Airport, with a Key West atmosphere and a wrap-around outdoor bar severs’ fresh fish, shrimp, burgers, and has a Prime- rib special that makes my mouth water thinking about it. Fish on Fire also does Holiday Party catering from small to large parties, from anything like sandwiches and chips to full-blown dinners, from 10 people to as many as required. The huge list of entrees at these fine eating establishments are way too long to list and so are the great reviews these places receive.

If it is the last of Old Florida atmosphere’s you enjoy then the Jolly Gator and Bar and Grill located on the beautiful St. John’s River east of Sanford on S.R. 46 at the St. John’s River bridge. Jolly Gator is the last of the old Fish Camps that once dotted the St. John’s River between S.R. 520 and Lake Monroe in Sanford. Known for their AUCE Catfish, fresh Gatortail, burgers, wings and did I mention coldest Beer around. There is nothing like pulling up on the bank by boat and talking (lying) about the days fishing while enjoying an ice-cold adult beverage. Jolly Gator is also one of our largest community fishing supporters. They will be our host for the 10th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby awards banquet which continues through until mid-night the last evening in February.

Starting In mid-March they will be hosting Jolly Gator Bass Series tournaments every Tuesday evening from 5pm to dusk as well as one Saturday Tournament a month until their classic event to be held in August. Anglers who fish enough tournaments or qualify through obtaining enough points qualify for the Classic Event. Entry fees are $40 per boat for a 2 angler team. Join us for a fun filled evening and see the great bags of bass these local anglers bring to the weigh-in scales.

Take time these next few months to visit each of these community supporters, try a new one each month and tell you friends to visit all of them as well. They will thank you for the tip and make sure you tell them that you read about them in the local Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine. 2018 will be over before you know it so get your friends together and visit our Local Flavors!!