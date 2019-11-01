Local Knowledge is Priceless

By Ronnie Parris

Hey folks, the hot weather is finally behind us and the fishing is heating up. If you have been putting off taking some “me time” and hitting the water now’s the perfect time. If you’re like me, you are always wanting to fish a different lake or stream and you may think you’re a good enough angler that you don’t need help. That’s bit me in the butt several times. Local knowledge of a lake or stream is priceless, whether it’s a helpful hint on the area of the lake the fish are in, the bait they are hitting the best, or simply how the fish are wanting it presented at whatever time your going to be there. Sometimes, you get lucky and meet someone at the lake who will share some tidbits of information but often times, you will have to contact the local bait shop or the area’s guide service.

Even though I can usually catch a few fish on any water, I still depend on people to help and, in turn, I always let them know if I did well, or found anything that might help them. Such was the case a few weeks ago when I was going to fish Hiwassee for stripers. First, I called Jeremy Seabolt, the top rated guide on Lake Nottely and the owner of his own live bait shop located on 696 Deaver Road, just outside of Murphy. He not only has the bait your gonna need, but is always ready to lend a tip to help get you on the right track. Jeremy told me he had been concentrating on Nottely since the bite had been so good there but said that I should give Aaron Kephart a call. Aaron operates Mountain Lakes Guide Service and, in my opinion, is the best guide on Hiwassee Lake; He has years of experience on Hiwassee and seems to know where the fish are gonna go before they do themselves. After talking with Aaron, I hit the water and, in no time, was loading the boat with big stripers and spotted bass. Next time you’re gonna hit a new lake, give a local guide or bait shop owner a call, you can’t go wrong with getting pointed in the right direction. Like I said, it’s cooled down but the fishing’s hot, so take a kid and hit the water.

Ronnie Parris is the Owner and Head Guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, North Carolina, heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. (www.smokymountainoutdoorsunlimited.com) (828-488-9711)