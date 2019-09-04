LOS SUENOS INSHORE REPORT

By Captain Carlos Arguedas • Wing Man

The fishing report for the Los Sueños area in Central Pacific met all of the expectations we had for catching nice big roosters. As a matter of fact, on July 9th we caught one of the biggest roosters, maybe the second biggest rooster that I have caught in 30 years, fishing around the Los Sueños area. That’s how good it has been for roosters this year. And it will probably keep this way throughout September and October because of the nice weather we have had this year, and the large amounts of bait around.

On the other hand, the cuberas have been baiting a bit better and we had days of five cuberas and ten roosters such as on July 29 for Rufus Wakeman and his son. The big amberjacks have also been showing up.

Last month on Wing Man we caught the 11th goliath grouper in 3 years and recently had a big bait on a jack crevalle that an angler was fighting. Unfortunately, all of a sudden, a BIG JERK and we got the jack all bit up. Oh well, they’ll be there waiting for th our next trip.

Captain Carlos Arguedas of the Wing Man and been fishing the area of Herradura Bay since 1990. fishing along the shore for roosters, bluefin trevally, etc. and the reefs near us for big Cubera, Goliath groupers, Amberjacks and Broom Tail groupers. Now based at Los Sueños Marina, the Wing Man boasts being the boat with the most trips inshore, making Carlos a specialist when it comes to keeping track of inshore bait and fish. Along the years he has found a knack to being very productive catching big fish, including goliaths and broomtails. Contact Carlos at [email protected] or visit www.wingmancr.com