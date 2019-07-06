LOS SUENOS INSHORE REPORT

By Captain Carlos Arguedas • Wing Man

Fishing out of Los Sueños in Central Pacific has been unbelievable. Lots of big roosters being caught around the area compared to years past, along with good numbers of median size fish. On the other hand, the cubera snappers have been a bit slow this year. We are however, still catching them every now and then, including some big ones, along with some very nice size amberjacks at the reef, and mullett snappers and tuna. With more bait showing at the reef as the rainy season comes in, we are expecting the reef to get better for July and August, along with some wahoos showing up already.

Captain Carlos Arguedas of the Wing Man and been fishing the area of Herradura Bay since 1990. fishing along the shore for roosters, bluefin trevally, etc. and the reefs near us for big Cubera, Goliath groupers, Amberjacks and Broom Tail groupers. Now based at Los Sueños Marina, the Wing Man boasts being the boat with the most trips inshore, making Carlos a specialist when it comes to keeping track of inshore bait and fish. Along the years he has found a knack to being very productive catching big fish, including goliaths and broomtails. Contact Carlos at [email protected] or visit www.wingmancr.com