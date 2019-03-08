LOS SUENOS INSHORE REPORT

By Captain Carlos Arguedas • Wing Man

Fishing around Los Sueños Resort has been phenomenal for big roosters near the area and looking pretty good for March-April since the bait just made it. With enough bait in the area, fishing should be awesome.

At the same time some nice cuberas and broom tail groupers at the reef are showing up and the bonitos are staying around the reef, making mullet snappers bite at the surface with top water lures. We expect the same for March-April on the reef.

Captain Carlos Arguedas of the Wing Man and been fishing the area of Herradura Bay since 1990. fishing along the shore for roosters, bluefin trevally, etc. and the reefs near us for big Cubera, Goliath groupers, Amberjacks and Broom Tail groupers. Now based at Los Sueños Marina, the Wing Man boasts being the boat with the most trips inshore, making Carlos a specialist when it comes to keeping track of inshore bait and fish. Along the years he has found a knack to being very productive catching big fish, including goliaths and broomtails. Contact Carlos at [email protected] or visit www.wingmancr.com