LOS SUENOS INSHORE REPORT

By Captain Carlos Arguedas • Wing Man

Glad to say the cubera snapper bite keeps going. With the way the bait looks, with plenty of it around the reef, we are hoping for great inshore fishing in January and February around Los Sueños.

Our very good friend, John Sisak from New York, has been coming here for the past few years and on December 9th he got this nice cubera that we then released. Thanks to Mr. Sisak for his help on the conservation program on Wing Man.

We’re experiencing action all day long and breaking and pulling the hook on many nice ones. While fishing the bottom, big mahi has been showing up around the boat. All you need is your spinning reel ready with a bait and you are hooked up again!

Captain Carlos Arguedas of the Wing Man and been fishing the area of Herradura Bay since 1990. fishing along the shore for roosters, bluefin trevally, etc. and the reefs near us for big Cubera, Goliath groupers, Amberjacks and Broom Tail groupers. Now based at Los Sueños Marina, the Wing Man boasts being the boat with the most trips inshore, making Carlos a specialist when it comes to keeping track of inshore bait and fish. Along the years he has found a knack to being very productive catching big fish, including goliaths and broomtails. Contact Carlos at [email protected] or visit www.wingmancr.com