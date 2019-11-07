LOS SUENOS INSHORE REPORT

By Captain Carlos Arguedas • Wing Man

Inshore Fishing out of Los Sueños area has been pretty good for the last couple of months. We are still catching broomtail groupers at the reef, like the 60 pounder that Mike Narcisco reeled in during his annual trip to Costa Rica in mid-August.

Also this year the number of big roosters that we have been catching has been amazing, like the one in the picture for Jens Laub of Germany that fished with us few weeks ago and got one of the biggest roosters caught on Wing Man. The big amberjacks have also been present at the reef, like the one for Gary Gilmore in the picture.

This year the reef has been very productive. The bait staying around and the mahi starting to show up in good amounts makes the perfect scenario for having great fishing conditions for November/ December and an awesome incoming high season in the Central Pacific area of Costa Rica.

Captain Carlos Arguedas of the Wing Man and been fishing the area of Herradura Bay since 1990. fishing along the shore for roosters, bluefin trevally, etc. and the reefs near us for big Cubera, Goliath groupers, Amberjacks and Broom Tail groupers. Now based at Los Sueños Marina, the Wing Man boasts being the boat with the most trips inshore, making Carlos a specialist when it comes to keeping track of inshore bait and fish. Along the years he has found a knack to being very productive catching big fish, including goliaths and broomtails. Contact Carlos at [email protected] or visit www.wingmancr.com