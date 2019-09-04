LOS SUENOS OFFSHORE REPORT

By John Brownlee • Anglers Journal TV and Sport Fishing TV

Although we’re in the middle of what use to be called the “off season” in Costa Rica, the fishing offshore of the Los Sueños Resort and Marina has been anything but “off.” The blue marlin bite on overnight trips well offshore on the seamounts seems to get better every month, with one boat releasing an unheard of 58 blues in 50 hours of trolling recently!

You can’t expect those kinds of unbelievable numbers on every trip of course, but a “slow” day at the seamounts might see boats going 6/10, and that’s still spectacular fishing in anyone’s book.

Central Costa Rica is home to the hottest blue marlin action in the world from June through November, and these numbers prove that’s true.

But even closer to home, the bite remains strong as well. Several charter boats fishing from the Los Sueños Marina on day trips have encountered multiple blue marlin bites, and two- and three- release days have happened with surprising regularity. That’s on top of the usual steady action with Pacific sailfish and a yellowfin tuna bite that goes on and on. Almost every boat in the fleet has decked a fat tuna or two for the table on every trip.

All of this world-class action should continue into September and October, and indeed, through November. The only downside to fishing this time of year is that you may have to put up with some rain. That seems like a small price to pay to take advantage of what can only be called the hottest billfish bite in the world.

I know many of you read this and find it hard to believe, as I did before I experienced it. Come down to Los Sueños and see it for yourself and I’ll bet you’ll get hooked too!

John Brownlee is the former editor-in-chief of Marlin and Salt Water Sportsman magazines, and the host of the Anglers Journal TV and Sport Fishing TV television shows. You can reach John at [email protected]