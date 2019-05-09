LOS SUENOS OFFSHORE REPORT

By John Brownlee • Anglers Journal TV and Sport Fishing TV

May and June are transitional months offshore of Los Sueños since they historically mark the unofficial beginning of the green season in Costa Rica. More importantly for fishermen, it also brings on the start of the season for blue marlin on the seamounts.

For those unfamiliar with this exciting fishery, blue marlin gather in large numbers round several offshore seamounts from late May through November each year. Underwater fish-aggregating devices (FADs) strategically placed on top of the seamounts attract giant schools of small tunas from far away, creating a large biomass of bait for the marlin to feed on.

The larger charter boats fishing out of Los Sueños, those capable of making the long offshore runs, offer both single day and overnight trips to the seamounts, and the action can be fast and furious. On a day trip I made last July for instance, we had 15 blue marlin bites and caught and released nine fish. Overnight trips often provide double-digit releases since fishing time onsite is greatly enhanced. This might be the best blue marlin fishery in the world.

But the blue marlin seamount fishery is not the only opportunity offshore. On the traditional fishing grounds closer to shore, the action will remain great as well, for Pacific sailfish, dorado (mahi mahi), yellowfin tuna, and blue, striped, and occasionally, black marlin. Those who don’t want to commit to the expense and the time needed for a seamount trip will still enjoy awesome fishing much closer to home.

The dorado fishing could become epic as the rains of the green season wash debris from the numerous Costa Rican rivers offshore, creating the flotsam that dorado always seem to seek out. And large schools of spinner porpoise should hold big schools of yellowfin as well, adding some eating fish for the table to the menu. Diversity should be the key offshore of Los Sueños.

John Brownlee is the former editor-in-chief of Marlin and Salt Water Sportsman magazines, and the host of the Anglers Journal TV and Sport Fishing TV television shows. You can reach John at [email protected]