LOS SUENOS OFFSHORE REPORT

By John Brownlee

The fleet fishing offshore out of the Los Sueños marina had consistent, if not always spectacular action with billfish in January and February, but other species picked up the slack. The mahi mahi action remained strong all month, with some truly large fish landed, and the appearance of yellowfin tuna and the occasional wahoo added to the mix. This all added up to a good mixed bag for most boats every day.

Expect that trend to improve as we move into March and April, which many knowledgeable captains consider the heart of the fishing season. The tunas should become more plentiful, the mahi action should remain strong, and while sailfish will continue to be the mainstay in the billfish count, look for more blue and striped marlin catches as well. And those who focus on targeting big black marlin by slow-trolling live tunas may be rewarded as well.

Boats have spread out in search of the fish offshore of Los Sueños, with some heading south to the drop-off toward Quepos, while others have ventured west toward Cabo Blanco off Nicoya. The fish may become more concentrated in one spot or another as the season progresses, so up-to-the-minute local knowledge will be valuable, as always. But look for excellent offshore fishing and even better weather, as we move further into summer.

