LOS SUENOS OFFSHORE REPORT

By Mike Erickson • Coastal Angler Magazine C0-Publisher

January and February bring on some of the best pelagic bite found in Costa Rica. The calm seas and the typically good January-February bite are probably some of the main reasons the tourists show up and the charter operations get very busy these next few months.

The sailfish bite has just started picking up with many boats starting to report single digit catches in December. There have also been many reports of blues, stripers, and even some black marlin catch and releases scattered throughout December. This has been proven by the big increase this time of year in “Grand Slam” reports.

Having just completed a major refit on our 32 Luhrs “Dream II” and on our 36 Luhrs “Los Suenos”, we are prepared for what we think will be a banner fishing season. Both of these boats located in Los Suenos are being booked through the Maverick Sportfishing center and through Tres Ninas Tours. If you haven’t booked your trip yet, give us a call or visit our website at www.Tresninastours.com .

January and February look like they are lining up to bring some epic pelagic fishing in Costa Rica. The sailfish bite is expected to continue getting better as the fish migrate closer and closer to Costa Rica’s shores. The marlin bite should continue to be strong with many anticipated hookups at “the corner”, “the craters’ and the “26” offshore from Los Suenos Resort and Marina. Dragging ballyhoo, artificials and, of course live bait, will be your best chance of getting that hookup of a life-time.

If your looking for a good meal, I expect the mahi mahi bite to continue to be strong. Finding the occasional floating log or trash current should continue producing nice sized dorado. Tuna should also continue to be hooked on jigging an artificial squid up front of the occasional dolphin pods, or by live baiting in front of the pod with a nice bonita.

