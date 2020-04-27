Take a trip down part of the Louisiana Scenic Rivers System – Cane Bayou in St. Tammany Parish

Cane Bayou in St. Tammany Parish is part of the Louisiana Scenic Rivers System

This year, we are celebrating 50 years since the beginning of the Scenic Rivers Act in Louisiana. To commemorate the beauty of these waters, we are highlighting some of the scenic rivers in our state. This video features Cane Bayou, just north of Lake Pontchartrain. For more information, visit: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/myscenicriver#MyScenicRiver

