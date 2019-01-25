Our Review of Low Country Hammock Stands

Nothing beats the relaxation of gently swaying in a hammock. Now, thanks to the cleaver folks at Low Country Hammock Stands you can add a hammock to your boat, anytime, anywhere.

The stainless steel hammock stands fit securely into your boat’s rod holders and then you simply click their high quality hammock in place, stretch out and relax. When you’re done, the complete set stows easily without taking up valuable storage space. It’s the perfect addition to any boat.

All you need is rod holders, and you can stretch out wherever the current takes you.

For more information, visit www.BoatHammockStand.com or call 843-501-6856.