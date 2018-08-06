Lower Keys Fishing

By Capt. Nate Wheeler

What a month July has been. Summer in the Keys has been a very pleasant one. No major storm pounded us with rain. For the most part we had some very calm sea conditions. Even the few days where the wind picked up and it was quite breezy felt really good in the summer heat. I spent a lot of the calm summer days to fish some more of the remote, wide open flats that can be very difficult to reach and fish effectively in the wind. Results were amazing. Hard rising tides pushing clean, oxygen rich water into the shallows produced incredible bonefish bites. For anybody who does not know, bonefish are an incredibly fun, challenging species. Although the exact standing changes based on “official vs unofficial” records, bonefish are in the top 10 for fastest fish in the world. Bonefish have no teeth so heavy leader or wire is not necessary. They predominately are found on open water flats, sometimes miles away from the closest structure. This creates a perfect situation for light tackle enthusiast. Hook em up on the lightest rod you have and let them run!

Offshore has been a little bit trickier. Normally the summer months produce large quantities of dolphin fish aka mahi mahi. For whatever reason they are just not here this year. I hear reports from the Carolinas that they are having the best year they have ever head. Although the dolphin bite has been slow, I have never seen more marlin, both blue and white than I have ever seen. In addition some unusually large summer wahoo in the upper 40lb range have been caught. Moral of the story I guess is to adapt and fish for whats available and what conditions will allow. If one thing isn’t biting, switch gears and go after something else. The lack of school size dolphin allows the ability to drag some very well rigged baits to drag around without constant worry of the tails being constantly being bitten off and the headache of constant re rigging.

Coming into August things look very good so far. Lobster is the main attraction in the Florida Keys this time of year. The biggest recommendation I can make to help catch more lobster is to get in shape. Huffing and puffing and feeling like you are going to die in pursuit of a crustacean is not fun and not safe. Being able to effectively swim around is more productive than a particular spot. Make sure you stay safe and obey the laws.

If diving is not your fancy, take advantage of the time to fish where everyone isn’t. The lack of boats all over the weed lines should produce a good bite offshore. Although dolphin has been slow this year, it has picked up in recent days. Usually we get a good late summer push. Also poplar wrecks and reefs that are normally loaded down with boats become vacant with everyone’s relentless pursuit of lobster.

Captain Nate Wheeler

Waypoint Fishing Charters

(305) 394-2177

www.waypointfishing.net

[email protected]