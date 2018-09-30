Lower Keys Fishing

By Capt. Nate Wheeler

September is over and I think everyone down here is ready for some cooler weather.

There was some good fishing to be had out here this month. The yellowtail snapper bite continues to stay strong. Limits of medium size fish came real easy. I would expect that bite to continue. In fact, traditionally some of my largest yellowtail snappers have been caught in October. The bigger fish can be tricky. The deeper, outer reefs are usually where they hide. Early morning starts are very important. Generally the big fish will stop biting by about 10am. Light 15lb fluorocarbon leaders and small #1 on the end of a sturdy 20lb spinning rod is my preferred gear. In theory they could be caught on much lighter tackle, however you would be surprised how fast a 3lb yellowtail can run you into the rocks. In most areas where there are a lot of snapper you will also find big sharks more than willing to chomp down on your fish in one swift bite. Crank down the drag and don’t stop reeling.

On the blue water end, the sailfish bite has been very hot with the right wind conditions. Fishing live bait right off the edge of the reef in 100ft water is where most of these fish will be lurking. Sometimes it’s surprising how many fish are out there not too far from where you are fishing.

When it comes to October, there is one thing I really get excited about – tuna! For anyone who enjoys the surface broiling action of catching nice 15-30lb blackfin tuna on light tackle, this is the time for you. Most of the largest fish I have ever caught have been in mid- to late October. With the fall bait migrations starting to take place, fish that usually live many miles offshore will be pushed inshore and can be found anywhere from 100-300ft. Look for the birds and boils on the surface. It is often hard to miss. Live bait is the preferred method, however trolling small feathers and lip lures very far behind the boat can be very effective. Of course don’t forget about my personal favorite, the wahoo. Smaller ones can be caught all summer offshore. This is when the big ones start to show inshore. Late October last year started my wahoo season off with a 60lb fish we caught in 140ft of water off Big Pine. How will this winter start? If you’re looking to book a charter, this is the best time. Offseason rates are still available as most of the major sportsmen are on their hunting trips.

Captain Nate Wheeler

Waypoint Fishing Charters

(305) 394-2177

www.waypointfishing.net

[email protected]