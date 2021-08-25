Lowrance Pro Angler Jimmy Washam Wins MLF Big5 Title Championship

Lowrance pros finish with seven in the Top 10 standings

Tulsa, Okla. – Lowrance®, a world-leader in fishing electronics since 1957, announced today that Lowrance pro angler Jimmy Washam claimed the Major League Fishing (MLF) Tackle Warehouse Big5 Pro Circuit Championship Title belt on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin, August 17-22, 2021.

Equipped with the Lowrance Ultimate Fishing System, including HDS-12 LIVE displays, ActiveTarget™ Live Sonar, Active Imaging™ 3-in-1 and Ghost™ Trolling Motor, Washam brought a five-bass limit weighing 17-pounds, 15-ounces on Champion Sunday to bring home the $200,000 prize.

“The most important equipment on my boat is my Lowrance HDS LIVE units and Ghost Trolling Motor,” said Washam. “They work seamlessly as a system and undoubtedly helped me put more fish on my boat.”

Washam, of Covington, Tennessee, now has three career wins, and he has placed in the Top 10 three times in the 2021 season.

In addition, Lowrance pro anglers finished the event with seven of the Top 10 places, including Bobby Lane and Zack Birge earning second and third place, respectively.

For more information on Lowrance and its tournament-winning fishfinding technology, please visit www.lowrance.com.