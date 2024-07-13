Lured by a Cool Summer on Beech Mountain

Beech Mountain, N.C. is a premier destination for outdoor adventure all year long. Our mile high elevation means cool summers and crisp autumns, which provide the ideal conditions to enjoy biking, hiking, fishing, birding, and various events for the whole family. Trout anglers have multiple options on Beech Mountain. Our town has two lakes, as well as a handful of mountain streams. Two of those streams – Buckeye Creek and Pond Creek – are part of the High Country Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Trail. End a perfect day of fishing at the Beech Mountain Brewery, 5506’ Skybar or one of our great dining options. That covers a lot, but it is still only part of the story.

Beat the heat while listening to Beech Beats! Beginning in June and continuing through Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy FREE live music at various venues on the mountain. Friday nights the Brick Oven Pizzeria hosts Family Fun Night, featuring free live music, a bounce house, games and outdoor movies. On Saturday’s The Beech Mountain Resort is the place to enjoy performances at 5506’ Skybar and at the Beech Mountain Taproom and Grill. Every Sunday, Top of the Beech Inn holds their Concerts on the Lawn series and, in July, Fred’s General Mercantile presents Sunset Concerts at the Gazebo. Plus, this year the Beech Mountain Resort brings back their extremely popular Summer Concerts Series. Check out beechmountainresort.com for schedules and ticket pricing.

July follows with a bang! Fireworks will be set off from the top of the slopes at The Beech Mountain Resort to ignite the evening sky on Saturday July 6th. The Independence Day weekend celebration at the Resort will feature, games, live music, food and other fun activities. But the Beech Mountain Resort is not the only game in town, the celebration begins on July 4th with a Water Party at the Kite Field, then on the 5th it’s time for the annual Run the Beech – Sparkler 5k race. Saturday, July 6th marks the 53rd Annual Roast Hog, offering the best darn BBQ in the High-Country.

If all that isn’t enough for you, there is also an iconic craft festival on the mountain on Saturday, August 3rd. The grassy area beside Fred’s General Mercantile is the site for the annual Crafts on the Green, which features over forty vendors. This event also features music and food, and there is always something new to discover.

Before summer ends and we usher in the spectacular color that fall brings, it’s time for the Mile High Kite Festival on Labor Day weekend, kicking off a September to remember. The next three weekends in September, bring wonder and joy to families from near and far during the Autumn at Oz Festival.

Other activities this summer include a downhill mountain biking, high-altitude disc golf, hiking, Mile High Yoga, and of course, scenic lift rides and spectacular views.

More information can be found at beechmtn.com or by calling the Beech Mountain Visitor Center at 828-387-9283.