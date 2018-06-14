Dock Lights and More

at

Thinking about dock lighting? Using your dock at night? Increasing safety, security and protection? Increasing the value of your property? Finishing your dock with a look of distinction? Enhancing your family’s outdoor activities, enjoyment and pleasure?

Solutions with choices and options are available in our Sunshine State. Mac-Cap Lighting, a subsidiary of McBride Electric Company, manufactures outdoor lighting products and accessories, in Jupiter, Fla.

Their signature and multi-purpose Mac-Cap Light Kits are designed to be installed on top of a piling, railing, boat lift, fish cleaning station or other flat surface. The Mac Posts are built to be surface mounted, cantilevered or buried directly in the ground. Mac Posts are available with lights, water, hose holders and electric.

The 316L Stainless Steel Hose Holder is a one-time purchase. It has a bead blast satin finish that is FDA approved for the medical and food industries, is available in standard and XL sizes and can be powder coated.

Mac-Cap’s No. 1 goal is customer satisfaction. Building products customers want and need with safety is the No. 1 priority. Building lighting to meet the standards of the National Electrical Code is their mission.

Mac-Cap quality products are designed and built to be code compliant, safe and withstand the harshest of environments. All products can be repaired (not discarded), eliminating obsolescence, and will provide functional, practical and economical solutions that will last for years to come.

Give Penny and Gary McBride a call at 561-723-0934 to discuss your next project. You will be happy you did.