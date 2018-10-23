Mac-Cap Stainless Hose Holder

Mac-Cap’s 316L Marine Stainless Hose Holder is the ultimate solution for functional and long-lived hose storage in the rugged marine environment.

How often have you had to replace your hose holder? You should expect products to stand the test of time. Mac-Cap Outdoor Lighting and Products are designed and manufactured specifically for marine environments. Everything is built with craftsmanship and the highest quality materials to tolerate the harshest of weather conditions.

Mac-Cap Stainless Steel Hose Holders are made with 316L stainless and include 304 (18-8) stainless mounting hardware. These are the predominate types of stainless steel used in the marine industry.

Why a Mac-Cap Hose Holder

• 100% made in Florida, USA

• 316L extra-low carbon and optimum corrosion resistance

• TIG welded at 6 points for strength and durability

• Front and back mounting holes for easy installation

• 304 (18-8) mounting hardware for higher strength and wear resistance

• 2 Finish Options: bead blast FDA satin finish or White powder coated finish

• Size Options: Standard and XL

Check out the Mac-Cap ad and give Penny and Gary McBride a call at (561)723-0934. Mention the ad and we will reward you with a discount on your purchase.

MacCapLighting.com