Welcome to the Mad Dog Mandich Fishing Classic! Get ready for a weekend filled with fishing, fun, parties, a great silent auction and more!

The Mad Dog Mandich Fishing Classic, honoring the memory of Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich and his wife Bonnie Mandich, supports Mariners Hospital’s Oncology Services. Anglers can choose to fish in the Offshore Division or Inshore Division, with $5,000 for the Top Offshore Boat and a $1,000 prize to the Top Inshore Boat! The Offshore division species include Dolphin, Tuna, Kingfish, Wahoo, Snapper and Grouper. The Inshore Division species include Spotted Seatrout, Redfish, Snook, Mangrove Snapper and Tarpon.

All events are open to the public, even if you are not fishing, so get onboard and join the fun!

http://maddogclassic.com/tournament-info/

Accomodations: http://maddogclassic.com/ tournament-info/ accommodations/

Facebook: Mad Dog Mandich Fishing and Golf Classic www.facebook.com/maddogclassic

Instagram: @maddogclassic www.instagram.com/maddogclassic