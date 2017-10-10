Since 2015, Mag Bay Yachts has been building on what is sure to become a legendary tradition of high quality sportfishing boats. The Mag Bay 33 is a center console that bridges the gap between elegance and function.

An initial patented hull designed by Michael Peters Yacht Designs, of Sarasota, Florida, presents gorgeously unique lines that are sure to turn heads. A modern yet classic look is as sleek at the docks as it is slicing through the seas offshore. And built with the heart of a fishing boat, she is as at home serving as a yacht tender as she is handling varied seas as a tournament fishing machine with a dry ride and nimble handling.

That was the idea when the co-founders of Cabo Yachts launched Mag Bay. Cabo’s Mike Howarth, along with his son Barrett, are building on a heritage of superb design and meticulous craftsmanship. Top-quality components, premium interiors and functional features all come standard on a Mag Bay. They are built to last, and can be customized to fit the owner’s needs for fishing or cruising.

One look at the specs, however, will tell you she can be rigged out as a serious angling platform with an approximate range of 350 miles. With multiple hull designs, the Mag Bay 33 is available with amenities like wireless windlass, various seating and lighting options, oversized display screens, joystick, Seakeeper gyro, side door, extra large top and much more.

L.O.A 33’6”

B.O.A. 10’

Draft 2.0’

Deadrise at Transom 22 degrees

Displacement 10,200 Dry

Fuel (3 tanks) 338 Gal.

Water 38 Gal.

Waste 13 Gal.

Fishbox 1,464 Qt.

Bait Tanks 70 Gal. transom, 40 Gal. deck

www.magbayyachts.com