I caught this 49” Mahi in Pompano Beach, Florida.

I caught this fish off Pompano Beach, Florida. We found a school of Mahi while trolling by a floating board. This bull mahi followed the others but wasn’t interested in the jigs we were throwing. I threw different bait out, he took it instantly and the fight was on! During the fight, he jumped several times displaying his size and power. This was the biggest bull mahi any of us had ever seen in person and is a trophy that will be hard for me to top.