Majestic Myakka By: Wes Tallyn

Nestled in the middle of Sarasota County, lies Myakka River State Park. The Park is accessible from just about anywhere in Southwest Florida and provides several types of different ecosystems in one location. Many different ecosystems means a very wide range of plants and animals.

There are many opportunities for viewing wildlife and landscapes without having to travel far from the vehicle. For the more adventurous, the park provides 38.9-miles of hiking and walking trails that will spring you into a vast landscape of different habitats from wet prairies to lush oak hammocks. Some species you can expect to encounter include but are not limited to: American Alligators, wild hogs, wading birds, raccoons, armadillo, snakes and insects.

Lake Myakka lies within the park and an educational boat tour will also take you on the water at just $20 for adults and $12 for children. Winter time in the park provides a great opportunity for viewing the American Alligator. They line the banks basking in the Florida sun to warm their bodies. It’s not uncommon to see 20 to 30 individuals lined up on just one bank. Take advantage of this beautiful state park and get swept back in time to an old Florida feel!