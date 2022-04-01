Majestic Sand Tiger Sharks Introduced to Mystic Aquarium’s Shark Lagoon Exhibit

By Sean Martin

Four juvenile sand tiger sharks were introduced to Mystic Aquarium’s Shark Lagoon Habitat in the Main Gallery. Before their public debut, the sharks acclimated in holding habitats located in Mystic Aquarium’s Milne Ocean Science and Conservation Center. These male sharks, around the age of one year, serve as ambassadors for their species to the aquarium’s guests.

Each holding habitat was filled with water that matches the water parameters of the Shark Lagoon habitat. During the four-month waiting period, animal care staff monitored cared for and ensured that the sharks behaved normally and were healthy. To individually identify the sharks, microchips were inserted under the sharks’ skin. These chips do not affect the animal’s health or mobility but help staff record behaviors, diet, and body growth. Veterinarians also administered prophylactic treatments for health preventative measures.

Each shark was individually placed into a large transport unit, filled with water and supplemental oxygen, for a safe transfer. The sharks were then driven across campus in a box truck to the rear loading dock, where they were carefully transferred from the truck, up the stairs, and into Shark Lagoon. During this process, the aquarium staff closely monitored the animals. Before entering the habitat, each animal was measured and weighed to

establish a baseline for growth and health. This entire process was repeated for each of the four sharks and occurred before the aquarium’s hours of operation.

In Shark Lagoon, the four sand tiger sharks adjusted quickly to their new environment. Guests can view the juvenile sharks swimming with resident nurse sharks. The sharks are noticeably smaller than adult sand tiger sharks, with an average length of 1.14 meters or 3.7 feet long, compared to an adult average of 1.9 meters or 6.2 feet. It will take them three to four years to reach adult size. Once the sharks reach adulthood, they will be transferred to another facility with more space.

“By encountering sand tigers and other sharks in an aquarium setting, people become less afraid and more likely to take pride in local sharks,” said David Cochran, Director of Fish and Invertebrates. “Watching these sharks grow up will allow guests to connect with this species, encouraging them to protect the local population.”

The sand tiger shark is one of six shark species at Mystic Aquarium. They are the only shark species that gulp air at the water’s surface to help regulate their buoyancy and swimming depth. They can grow up to six to nine feet in length and weigh up to 300 pounds. These sharks are one of the many native sharks off the coast of New England and found along coastal regions of every continent except Antarctica. Sand tiger sharks have one of the lowest reproductive rates of all sharks and are considered vulnerable globally. Mystic Aquarium is a part of AZA SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction program to protect sand tiger sharks.

About Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is one of the world’s leading aquariums, offering exemplary care to a variety of species while also serving as the northeast’s premier marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation center. Robust conservation and education programming and unparalleled visitor experiences strengthen personal connections to the animals and their environments. Mystic Aquarium’s mission is to inspire people to care for and protect the ocean planet through conservation, education, and research and introduces approximately 800,000 guests annually to thousands of animals through structured interpretations, especially curated exhibits, and hands-on interactions. As a leading research organization, Mystic Aquarium employs a full staff of scientists engaged in projects focused on ocean planet’s conservation and sustainability