Making Memories On The Davidson River

By Dan Dry

Before I moved here to Maggie Valley, I vacationed here every year, for 25 years. We would rent cabins, camp out, etc. One of our favorite places was The Davidson River Campground in the Pisgah National Forest. My child and her friends would tube, ride their bicycles, and fish with me. My best memories of her were here.

A couple of weeks ago I re-lived those times with her spiritually by my side. Jaden Dixie Dry was killed in 2010 at the age of 17 by a distracted driver. Another reason I moved here- the memories.

One afternoon, I set up camp, got my box of wigglers, and went to a spot where, years ago during a drought, she literally ran down a big Brown Trout and caught it with only a net. I was wading in that area, remembering this occurrence when, “Wham!” One hit my worm and stripped off a lot of line. Three times, this big one ran until I finally netted it. My fishing spot was close to where the swimming hole is and stream flows into the river where she caught that big Brown. The trout I caught on this occasion was a 19 inch, fat “whopper”. I couldn’t help but feel her with me. That afternoon, I caught several for the camp supper along with my cowboy potatoes which I cooked over the open fire in my cast iron skillet. Several campers nearby came to see what I was cooking from the onions and potatoes mixed with a couple of pieces of bacon. The trout were wrapped in foil with butter and onions, Old Bay, and a squeeze of lemon.

The Campground can be found off Highway 276 near Brevard. Tent and RV sites can be rented. Plenty for all to do with Sliding Rock and Looking Glass Falls nearby, but the fishing is great in many areas. This particular three day, two-night adventure, gifted me with my 7 fish limit every day. Live crickets are hard to find but were very productive along with the red wigglers. I couldn’t get my daughter off my mind the whole time I was there and was so grateful I taught her the beauty of fishing and nature.

Instead of a day trip, take your kids camping and fishing. The Sunburst swimming and fishing hole isn’t very far from the campground and is productive also. The native Rhododendron were blooming making the trip a gift from God.

Make some memories with your children.

In memory of my beautiful daughter Jaden Dixie Dry December 20, 1992-August 29, 2010.

Dan Dry can be reached on Facebook and dandry53@gmail.com