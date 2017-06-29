Making Memories

Well Summer is upon us and we have gone to a summer fishing pattern. I’ve been starting my mornings drifting shallow around 2’ and moving deeper around 4’ as it warms up, keying on slicks and contour lines on my GPS. Here’s a little tip if you don’t have a GPS, drift crab traps! Crabers always drop their traps on the 4’ contour line, so if you see a line of traps make a mental note how far from the shore line they are. You might want to try drifting between the traps and the shoreline, then drifting down the row of traps as it gets warmer and the trout move deeper. The trout bite has been good lately, I’ve been catching my stringers on 2-3 anchor drops by 10:00 leaving plenty of time to go find some redfish. The redfish bite has been average to above average. The better days have been when we have had some extra water movement along the shorelines, some days they’re on every shoreline you fish.

I want to touch on something about when your fishing, have fun! Over this last month my clients have caught plenty of fish but most important have had a lot of laughs. The stories you hear in a day of fishing are the best part of the trip, with the fish being a bonus. The time that Uncle James backed the truck into the water, or the state record flounder you knocked off my line with the net. Something about the memories made in the outdoors that last us a lifetime.

In your pursuit for a trophy or full stringer remember to have fun, start telling those old jokes or stories. I can’t count how many times I’ve had to stop laughing to catch or net a fish. Y’all stay safe out on the water, don’t forget to hydrate when you’re catching.

