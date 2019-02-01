Making The Most of Winter Fishing

By Karl Ekberg

To say the rivers around the Chattooga River Fly Shop have been high would be an understatement, for most of the month of January. Heavy rains, every five to six days, and then a clearing off period, have made fishing somewhat tough. If you were able to make it out fishing, a day or two just prior to the next storm, you were fortunate, and the fishing was productive. To say we could use a break from the heavy rains would be a prayer we would all like answered.

The extended forecast is for more rain, snow, and colder weather. Let’s remember, as February sets in, we are still in the winter, even here in the South. Temperatures will range from the teens to 20’s in the mornings, with daytime temperatures ranging from the 30’s to even 60 on any given day. The water temperatures will range from the mid 30’s to 40’s, and possibly hit 50 at times.

Good cold weather gear is a necessity for fishing during these cold winter days. Wearing cotton or denim jeans holds the moisture against your body, which cools you down quickly while standing in the water. Save your jeans for after your fishing trip and casual wear. Wicking base layers, and heavy wool pants (Redington I/O Fleece), and upper layers are great ideas for keeping warm. Wicking socks are a must as well, to keep your feet warm and dry. Let’s remember not to let yourself get too cold while fishing, and a walk along the river bank for a few minutes to get the blood flowing back through your lower extremities, will help you warm up quickly, and provide a much better day while on the river.

Warmer days have been producing great numbers and large fish as well. Tight line nymphing has been a great way to land many fish. Fishing near the river bottom, where the water of the river is the warmest, has been the key to successful days. Heavy nymphs to get to the river bottom with small fly trailers, is the way to go. A pinch or two of split shot may be necessary during higher stream flows.

The use of streamers at this time of year is equally rewarding. While fishing streamers, one must remember that with the colder water temperatures, the small bait fish are lethargic as well. Casting your streamers slightly upstream, letting them fall in the water column, and twitching them through the drift will be successful. Also, after the drift and twitch, a slow pulsing retrieve can be very beneficial. The use of a sinking leader to keep your streamers down, or a pinch of split shot a foot above the streamer may be necessary.

It will not be long until the warm weather of spring embraces us, and we will be fishing dry flies to many rising fish. We hope to see everyone out on the rivers, and let’s remember to enjoy the beauty of our greater outdoors, while leaving “No Trace”.

Karl Ekberg is the owner of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832A Highlands Hwy, in Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806 or look them up on the web at chattoogariverflyshop.com.