Mako 10 and 12 by Riot Kayaks

The Mako 10 and 12-foot Kayaks are some of the lightest on the market, especially the Cross-Light (thermo ABS) models. These two Makos are also available in a Cross-Max model which is a roto polymer construction. Both feature a light weight pedal drive with reversing prop, hand-controlled rudder, adjustable mesh seat, flush mount rod holders and plenty of in-hull and on-deck storage.

Check one out at Jack’s Kayaks 1764 Missouri Ave. N. Largo, FL. 33770. 727-452-4684

Mako 10 Specifications:

Length – 10 feet 4 inches

Width – 36 inches

Capacity – 470 pounds

Weight – Cross-Max 58 pounds

Cross-Light 51 pounds

Mako 12 Specifications:

Length – 12 feet 4 inches

Width – 34 inches

Capacity – 470 pounds

Weight – Cross-Max 68 pounds

Cross-Light 56 pounds