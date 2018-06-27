Mako Blade

The Mako Polarized sunglass collection launched this year in the United States, featuring a range of technical lenses created for outdoor sports with a particular focus on fishing.

One of the best-selling Mako Polarized sunglasses is the Blade, offering a comfortable fit without sacrificing style. An eight-base design, the Blade wraps close to your face, reducing side light and improving line-of-sight and peripheral vision. Thin arms reduce pressure over the ears and are excellent for fishermen who always wear a hat.

Mako sunglasses are available in four polarized glare-reducing lens types, all made from glass for its scratch-resistant properties and ultimate clarity. All of our sunglasses have an industry-leading 12+ anti-reflective coatings, advanced polarization, and oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings to repel oil, dust, dirt and water.

The featured lens for the Blade is the Green Mirror (G2H5), polarized lens, featuring a special rose base color which helps you see enhanced detail at a greater depth. The internal green mirror reflects the brightest sunlight while its high definition filter removes harmful UV light rays, enhances color and increases contrast.

