Mako Shark Jumps Onto Boat off Maine

MONHEGAN, Maine — The crew and guests of the charter fishing boat Lady Anne caught and released two blue sharks one day late last month when they hooked another shark … and realized it was a mako.

As they watched the shark’s “acrobatics” from the boat, the 7-foot-long shark suddenly leaped onto the deck of the Lady Anne.

Neither the shark nor any people were injured as they measured and tagged the mako and it headed back into the sea, according to Chris Kingsbury, who sent the video to NEWS CENTER Maine.

The “once in a lifetime experience,” though, is here to stay.