Man Learns The Danger In Removing A Hook From A Beached Shark

Avatar

One fisherman learned the hard way the dangers of removing a hook from a beached shark.

While many of the details of this video are unknown, we can see a fisherman as he attempts to remove a hook from a shark’s mouth.

The fisherman grabs the fishing wire and starts to pull it upwards. As he moves the needle-nose pliers towards the mouth, the shark suddenly jerks its head and tries to bite the fisherman’s hand.

Luckily, the fisherman appears to be unharmed and takes a close look at his hand to make sure.

Hopefully, they were able to get the hook out and safely returned the shark back to the water.

Avatar
Fishing Magazine, Coastal Angler & The Angler Magazine is your leading source for freshwater fishing and saltwater fishing videos, fishing photos, saltwater fishing.

Leave a Reply

X