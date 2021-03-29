Man Learns The Danger In Removing A Hook From A Beached Shark

One fisherman learned the hard way the dangers of removing a hook from a beached shark.

While many of the details of this video are unknown, we can see a fisherman as he attempts to remove a hook from a shark’s mouth.

The fisherman grabs the fishing wire and starts to pull it upwards. As he moves the needle-nose pliers towards the mouth, the shark suddenly jerks its head and tries to bite the fisherman’s hand.

Luckily, the fisherman appears to be unharmed and takes a close look at his hand to make sure.

Hopefully, they were able to get the hook out and safely returned the shark back to the water.