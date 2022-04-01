Managing Gear In A Little Plastic Boat

One of the great joys of fishing from a kayak or paddleboard is simplicity. Paddle-powered anglers are minimalists by necessity, and there’s a sense of freedom in this. With just a couple rods and a box of lures, you spend less time bumbling with gear and more time trying to figure out how to catch fish with what you have on hand.

Yet, even when you’ve cut your gear down to the bare minimum, the confines of a small vessel can feel cluttered. Through time on the water, most veteran kayak and paddleboard anglers have developed systems for managing their stuff.

Here are a few tips for those getting into the sport:

• Tie it Down: Leash it if you don’t want to lose it. Whether you’re fishing a river or a rip current offshore, the water will find a way to carry your stuff away. Tether items that require mobility, such as your paddle, and tie down everything else or stow it in the hull. Pack your boat as if you plan to flip it.

• Ditch the Bait: Saltwater or fresh, live bait is the best way to catch most species of fish. It’s also a real pain when you’re in a little plastic boat. The coolers and aerators required to keep bait alive amount to a lot of gear on the deck. Pick a target species that will eat lures, and you’ll have more fun fishing.

• PFD: Things can south in a hurry on any boat; the potential for disaster is amplified when you’re floating on a small piece of plastic. Find a lifejacket that’s comfortable enough to wear all day and wear it. There are low-profile PFD options as well as those designed as fishing vests to keep pliers, knives and tackle easily accessible.

• Ditch Bag and First Aid: Consider the conditions you’re headed out in and plan accordingly. At the very least, you’ll need bandages and antibiotic ointment for treating wounds. Your ditch bag—a dry bag—should contain extra drinking water, energy bars, a knife, paracord, flashlight and something to signal for help. If you’re going into the wilderness, deep into the Everglades or offshore, it is wise to invest in an EPIRB and/or a hand-held VHF radio.

• Fish Bag: Once you’ve had a big fish flopping between your legs, you’ll understand the need for a quick way to contain them. Cooler bags are mighty handy if you’re keeping fish. They make soft-sided fish bags designed to strap to the deck and stuff fish in. Even zip-top soft coolers made to hold beer can be tied to the deck. SUP anglers have a built-in fish box: a hard cooler that doubles as a seat.

• Garage Test: Before you head out, take all the gear you think you need and lay it out next to your boat. Find a place for it. Then consider what you’ll actually use and what you’d need to survive in an emergency. Leave everything else behind.