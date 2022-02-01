Manatee Lagoon hosts first-ever hybrid ManateeFest celebration with free family fun, in-person and online

Exciting in-person festival and virtual activities invite all ages

to learn about and show appreciation for Florida’s favorite marine mammal

Marking its sixth anniversary since opening in 2016, Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center® is hosting its sixth annual ManateeFest. ManateeFest 2022 will celebrate the iconic marine mammals, whose primary food source, seagrass, has been compromised due to algal blooms in various waterways. Experts and family-friendly programs will be presented throughout the day educating visitors on the importance of protecting manatees and what we can all do to help. For the first time ever, ManateeFest will be a hybrid event, where visitors can be inspired by beloved sea cows, explore the wonders of Lake Worth Lagoon, and learn about environmental conservation either live in-person or virtually online.

The free, family-friendly event will offer a large variety of activities, including conservation-themed vendors, environmental booths and live music. In-person

attendees will enjoy a KidsFunZone featuring a beach cleanup and Recycling Relay Race, a Conservation Pledge station, photo opportunities with Mia the Manatee and special friends, marine life face painting, educational Coastal Chats, arts and craft vendors, environmental exhibitors and much more.

The fun doesn’t stop there – in addition to an interactive photo booth and a downloadable coloring sheet, online ManateeFest guests will have the unique opportunity to virtually visit local small businesses by clicking through a virtual storefront from 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 through midnight on Sunday, March 27. They will also have a chance to win prizes by playing an online trivia game.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 26, 2022

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

Online at www.VisitManateeLagoon.com/ManateeFest

In-person at Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco Discovery Center®

6000 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407