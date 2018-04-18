Mango Tango Time By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

April is a great month for mangrove snapper in Tampa bay.

To target them I use a three quarters of an ounce Mission Fishing jighead, 20 pound fluorocarbon leader, a light rod and a 3500 size reel. Also, you’ll need about 10 dozen shrimp from Mitch’s Bait and Tackle. When using a shrimp on a jighead for mangrove snappers, remember to hook the bait through the head as it seems to result in more bites.

Start your search by finding a rock pile or fishing around the Skyway. These fish like a strong current, so take that into consideration when trying to find fish. Once you find a worthy spot, drop a chum cage to the bottom, it will get them chewing faster.

When fishing for mangos, free line a shrimp with a heavier leader and a 3/0 hook and you’ll likely hook into a Spanish mackerel. They taste very good smoked, I’m confident that you can also hook into other good eating fish as well using this method. Now is the time to take these tips and get out there and fish!