Manistee River Fishing Report

By: RJ Kerr

April means spring is here and the steelhead spawning migration is in full swing! With the warmer weather and the water temps on the rise, fish will begin making redds and start their spawning process. So this time of year we concentrate our time on or near gravel. Most of our techniques change this time of year as well.

We put the float rods away and pick up the bottom bouncing gear. Beads are typically our go to but don’t leave your nymph box at home because with the rising water temps there will be plenty of bug life going on under the water.

With the water levels constantly fluctuating from the spring rains make sure you have a good selection of size and color of beads and nymphs because things can change sometimes day-to-day or even hour to hour. Being able to change with the conditions will help you put fish to hand. April can have some awesome fishing so get outside and enjoy what Michigan has to offer. Tight lines and high fives!

Premier Angling Guide Service

(231) 510-5862

www.premieranglingguideservice.com