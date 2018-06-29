Manistee River Fishing Report

By: RJ Kerr

July means sunshine and warming water temps. With the water temps on the rise we have to be careful of our trout below Tippy. We have consistent fishing up until mid July but once the water temps reach around 70 degrees we switch our attention to smallmouth and pike.

The big Manistee is a very overlooked place to target big pike and smallmouth both on the fly and lite spin gear. Chucking around crankbaits and spinners drive these smallmouth crazy. Target slower water or any major structure these fish are ambush predators and look for a easy place to sit and wait for an easy meal.

For The fly fishermen, a 7-8 wt rod with a sink tip line will be a go to. Striping bigger flashy streamers and clousers will fool both the pike and smallmouth.. But don’t leave home without a good floating line. Top water poppers and guglers will for sure need to be in your bag of tricks. If your looking to get out and enjoy what Michigan has to offer come on up and give us a call. Tight lines and high fives!

RJ Kerr

Premier Angling Guide Service

(231) 510-5862

www.premieranglingguideservice.com