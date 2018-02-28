Manistee River Fishing Report

By: RJ Kerr

For most of us here in Northern Michigan, March is a big sigh of relief, because March means spring is almost here. March is a very unpredictable month, for the numbers of fresh fish we get to the tactics we use. Both of these are dependent on run off. As we get spring runoff and rains it will push fish into our system to start their annual spawning migration, but with bigger water we have to change our tactics, from float fishing to bottom bouncing. And this change can be from day to day. So, if your planning a trip up here make sure you bring both your float fishing rod and your bottom bouncing rods with you.

A good bottom bouncing rod set up would be a 9 and a half to 10-and-a-half-foot medium spinning rod paired with a solid reel with a good drag system. If you’re into fly fishing a 9 foot 8 wt with a large arbor fly reel will get the job done. A good variety of beads and some spawn bags are a must. But don’t leave home without some clown eggs and your nymph box. The type of water you need to look for varies from day to day, depending on water levels and temps. Float fishing those 4 to 7-foot soft seams to fishing around gravel. Being versatile and willing to change tactics is going to put more fish to your hand. March can have some incredible steelhead fishing. So, get out and enjoy what Michigan has to offer.

RJ Kerr

Premier Angling Guide Service

(231) 510-5862

www.premieranglingguideservice.com