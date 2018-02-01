Manistee River Forecast

By: RJ Kerr

February is here and old man winter has a firm grip on us in northern Michigan. But you won’t catch us inside. With our heated cabs on our boats, fishing in 20-degree weather is no problem. This time of year, we are typically float fishing with the water temps in the low 30s it allows us to slow down our presentation and keep the offering in the fish’s strike zone longer. For our spin fishermen, we run our float rigs on a 9’6″ bait casting rod or my personal favorite, center pins! Both of which are achieving a drag free drift or (dead drift) as we call it, which is crucial to fooling these big lethargic steelhead. For our fly anglers we are running a 11-foot 8 weight switch rods paired with a good floating line and a large Arbor fly reel.

This time of year, you can’t go wrong with running beads and spawn, but don’t leave home without some jigs and waxworms. If you’re in the fly game, egg patterns are a must have because we all know steelhead are addicted to eggs. Small glow bugs and clown eggs in various colors and sizes will put fish to hand, but don’t forget to run some smaller stone flies as well. The type of water we are looking for is slower runs in about 5 to 7 feet of water.

Don’t overlook the deeper runs because they will still hold fish. Just remember to fish slow and pick apart the runs. Sometimes it will take 10 to 15 drifts to get one to go! With that being said, there is no reason to rush out and get on the water at the crack of dawn, sleep in because you’re going to want to fish the warmest parts of the day. Sometimes a few degrees warm up will put the fish on the feed. As we move toward the end of February there will start to be a trickle of fish starting the annual spawning run! So, if you’re looking to get out and shake off the cabin fever and fish one of Michigan’s beautiful rivers give us a call. Tight lines and high fives.

RJ Kerr

Premier Angling Guide Service

(231) 510-5862

www.premieranglingguideservice.com