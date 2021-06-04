June 18-20, 2021 • Key West, Florida

Welcome to the 9th annual VFW Fishing Tournament in Key West. This tournament in now in its eighth year and is known up and down the Florida Keys as being a family event with cash prizes for the heaviest fish from five different species and includes angler cash prizes.

The tournament is capped off by an award’s dinner at our refurbished VFW Post 3911. This year we have made a slight change in the format. We are still a one-day fishing event, but now anglers have a choice of fishing on Saturday, June 19th, or Sunday, June 20th. Another change is that all anglers will receive long sleeved, dri-wick tournament shirts. We have also added a 15-pound Calcutta (closest fish to 15 pounds) which was very popular last year.

All three Calcutta’s, which are completely optional, if entered, will allow one vessel to increase our first prize from three thousand dollars to well over ten thousand dollars. Whether you are a returning angler, or new to the tournament scene, this is one event that you do not want to miss. All proceeds benefit needy and disabled veterans. Help us help those that have given so much. Should you need further information and/ or have questions, please feel free to contact me.

Pete Thomas, Tournament Director • 610 304 2392

psty2k@yahoo.com • www.vfwpost3911.org/tournament

Wayne Russano, Associate Director • 770 630 3570 • vfw391110@yahoo.com

Veterans of Foreign Wars • Post 3911 is a 501-(c)-19 non-profit organization • vfwpost3911.org